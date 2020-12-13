Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Barclays cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.72.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.28. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 56.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 24.2% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $602,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

