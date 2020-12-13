Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dover were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV opened at $121.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.81. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.