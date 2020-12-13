Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Investec upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Analyst Recommendations for Dr. Reddy`s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit