Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Investec upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.