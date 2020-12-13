Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WIRE. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Encore Wire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

WIRE opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,310,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,956,000 after acquiring an additional 162,341 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,825,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,986 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 60,477 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.