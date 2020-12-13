Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth $160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Envista by 138.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth $185,000.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Envista’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.