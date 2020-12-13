Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,953,000 after buying an additional 1,300,155 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,242,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,439,000 after buying an additional 355,837 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,032,000 after buying an additional 579,792 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,988,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,746,000 after acquiring an additional 246,301 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,675,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

NYSE:EQR opened at $58.94 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

