Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ERIE opened at $233.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.53. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $130.20 and a twelve month high of $247.98.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $653.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 12.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 11.1% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

