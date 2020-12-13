F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FNB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut F.N.B. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

FNB stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.01 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $58,807. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $117,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 315.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 138,769 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 36.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 15.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

