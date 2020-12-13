FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Cut by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 53,242 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.20.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $289.47 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

