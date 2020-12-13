First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised First Financial Bancorp. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.85 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 253.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 686,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 492,344 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 401.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 329,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 659,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 250,938 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 376.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 311,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 246,492 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 203,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

