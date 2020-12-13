FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.27. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $38,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.