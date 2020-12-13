Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Floor & Decor from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.59.

FND opened at $89.79 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.42.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,089.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 10,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $818,003.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,719 shares of company stock worth $24,405,146 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $32,060,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 92.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 107,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

