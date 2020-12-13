Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,221 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,759,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after buying an additional 163,565 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Ford Motor by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 71,785 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of -225.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.