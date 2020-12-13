Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRTA. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Forterra from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. Forterra has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Forterra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $128,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forterra by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra in the second quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Forterra by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Forterra by 59.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 245,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 91,294 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra in the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

