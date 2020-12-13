Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,116.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,157.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3,053.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

