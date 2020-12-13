frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on frontdoor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.29.

FTDR opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

