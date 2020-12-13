FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FSK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded FS KKR Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut FS KKR Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Securities started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.13.

NYSE FSK opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $25.52.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 107.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 328.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

