Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Gartner by 3.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Gartner by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Gartner by 123.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $89,976.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $5,322,084.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at $189,225,970.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $154.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.98.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

