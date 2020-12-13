GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLIBA shares. ValuEngine cut GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on GCI Liberty from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $6,891,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GLIBA opened at $93.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10. GCI Liberty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $95.63.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 161.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GCI Liberty, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCI Liberty Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA).

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.