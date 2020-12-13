General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in General Electric by 64.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,478 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in General Electric by 31.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 498.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684,575 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

NYSE:GE opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

