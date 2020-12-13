General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $41.92 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,364,705.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,334,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,697 shares of company stock worth $56,291,079 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.39.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

