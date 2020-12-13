Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Generation Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generation Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of GBIO opened at $35.54 on Friday. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $144,187,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $59,098,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $30,240,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $24,911,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Generation Bio by 2.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

