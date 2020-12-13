Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of ROCK opened at $68.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.85. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.