Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,941 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $20,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 65,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $376,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.39.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $192.06 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.39.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

