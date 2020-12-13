Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GOGO. Cowen downgraded shares of Gogo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.40.

Gogo stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Gogo has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $862.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 20,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,198.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $103,912.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,426.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

