Graco (NYSE:GGG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94. Graco has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $70.07.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $256,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen Park Gallivan sold 42,282 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,748,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,832 shares of company stock valued at $16,038,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,355,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,471,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

