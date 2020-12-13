Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Sells $163,200.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $129,200.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $99,600.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 25,500 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $53,295.00.

Shares of GNLN opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $380.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.01. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Greenlane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Greenlane by 83.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Greenlane by 54.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 11.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 70,335 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 11.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

