Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

HLNE opened at $73.29 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,104,000 after purchasing an additional 330,016 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33,574 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after acquiring an additional 201,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 870,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,662,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares during the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

