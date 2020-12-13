HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,460 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $23,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2,303.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $157.57 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $164.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $5,050,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,332.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $2,090,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at $29,990,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

