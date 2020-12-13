Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 392.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.30% of Herman Miller worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLHR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. Herman Miller had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $626.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

