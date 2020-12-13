IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded IAMGOLD from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Desjardins initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.88.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.01.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

