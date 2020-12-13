ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ICICI Bank from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ICICI Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

ICICI Bank stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. Research analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

