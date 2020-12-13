IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IDA. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $113.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $425.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $106,210.00. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 12.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 758,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,616,000 after purchasing an additional 86,327 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in IDACORP by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,675,000 after purchasing an additional 136,947 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 51.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 205,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in IDACORP by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IDACORP by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.