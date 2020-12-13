Insider Buying: Petratherm Limited (PTR.AX) (ASX:PTR) Insider Purchases A$145,000.00 in Stock

Petratherm Limited (PTR.AX) (ASX:PTR) insider Simon O’Loughlin purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$145,000.00 ($103,571.43).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.04.

About Petratherm Limited (PTR.AX)

Petratherm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. It explores for gold, copper, and rare earth minerals. It primarily focuses on the Mabel Creek Ridge project that covers approximately 2852 km2 in South Australia; the Yuengroon project totaling approximately 683 km2 in Victoria; and the Silver Spoon project in Victoria.

