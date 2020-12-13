Insider Selling: Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) EVP Sells $141,798.80 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $141,798.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,924.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $802.31 million, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DMRC shares. ValuEngine lowered Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Digimarc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 45,860 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

