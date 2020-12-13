International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised International Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of IBOC opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 901,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 157,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 474,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 63,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 411,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

