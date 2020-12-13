IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.78.

IQVIA stock opened at $167.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.46. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $180.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $7,573,708.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,742,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,790 shares of company stock worth $20,982,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in IQVIA by 29.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 81,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $1,193,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in IQVIA by 6.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

