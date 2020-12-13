iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $11,071,000. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,542 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 661,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 507.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,967,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

