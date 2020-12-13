iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Boosted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,565,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,369,000 after purchasing an additional 157,804 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,342.7% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 99,379 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after buying an additional 68,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after buying an additional 60,480 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY opened at $96.59 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.