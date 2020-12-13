Keel Point LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 48,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 496.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after purchasing an additional 266,360 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 160.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 170.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,195,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,048.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,006 shares of company stock valued at $33,418,189. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $84.18 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.15.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.