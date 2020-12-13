Keel Point LLC Sells 8,126 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 15.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Aflac by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 12.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Aflac by 33.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,702.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,653 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

