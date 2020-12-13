Keel Point LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2020

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 355.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $141.15 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $146.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,590. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit