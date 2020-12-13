Keel Point LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 355.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $141.15 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $146.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,590. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

