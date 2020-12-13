KeyCorp Boosts Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $75.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OXM. Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $930.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $77.56.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 754,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,196,000 after purchasing an additional 168,721 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 628,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after buying an additional 55,172 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 596,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,092,000 after buying an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,294,000 after buying an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

