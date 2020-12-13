Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirby from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Get Kirby alerts:

Shares of KEX stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Kirby has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.35 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $183,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kirby by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.