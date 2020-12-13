Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KURA. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ KURA opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 2.31.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $8,698,642.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,349.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,782 shares of company stock worth $12,260,699. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.