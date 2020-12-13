L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,070 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,655,000 after purchasing an additional 766,660 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $189.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.