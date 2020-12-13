Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.06.

LH stock opened at $204.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $218.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

