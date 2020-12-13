Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CFO Sells $276,508.05 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $276,508.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lennox International stock opened at $280.42 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $319.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,883,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after buying an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lennox International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $259.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.79.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

