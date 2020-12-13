Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CFO Sells $276,508.05 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $276,508.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lennox International stock opened at $280.42 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $319.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.88.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $259.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.79.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
Read More: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.