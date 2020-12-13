Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Reduced by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 73.9% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Linde by 186.4% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 34.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $249.40 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $269.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.