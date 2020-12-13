LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $70.10 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $80.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.21.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $40,448.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,793.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,503 shares of company stock worth $11,743,526 in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

